Garrett wins “Clip Cancer’s Grass” pink Bush Hog mower

Sandy Garrett of Pierre had the winning code to take home the pink Bush Hog mower in the Darren Boyle Sales, Avera St. Mary’s Foundation, Countryside St. Benedict’s Guest House and Dakota Radio Group “Clip Cancer’s Grass” giveaway.

Garrett’s name was drawn from the entries at Cellular Only in Pierre.

The “Clip Cancer’s Grass” promotion has raised over $4,000 so far for the Countryside St. Benedict’s Guest House– a place patients receiving cancer treatment at the Helmsley Center in Pierre– will be able to stay, at no charge, during their treatment.

You still have a chance to donate to the cause! Dakota Radio Group will donate 10% of the sales from Wheeler Dealer auction items sold through 7pm CT this (Wed.) evening to the Countryside St. Benedict’s Guest House as well! Bid on items from appliances to furniture to sporting goods at www.drgnews.com.

Thank you to all of our sponsors!

Pierre:

East Pierre Garden Center

Cell Savers

The Heritage Store

Pierre Sports Center

Cell Only-Verizon

McDonald’s

Fort Pierre:

Prairie ATV & Cycle

Dakota Prairie Bank

Shane’s Pharmacy

Gettysburg:

Gas N’ Goodies

Stan’s C-Store

Chamberlain:

Anchor Grille

Clip Cancer’s Grass was also sponsored by BankWest, Pierre Family Dental and the Dallas Heninger Memorial Bull Riding along with Darren Boyle Sales, Avera St. Mary’s Foundation and Countryside St. Benedict’s Guest House.

More information on the St. Benedict’s Guest House is available at www.drgnews.com.

Again, congratulations to Sandy Garrett and thank you to all of our sponsors and listeners for participating!