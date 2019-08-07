Tomorrow is the Clip Cancer’s Grass registration deadline; Donate $50 to St. Benedict’s House and also get entered
Tomorrow (Aug. 8) is the registration deadline to get signed up to win a pink Bush Hog zero turn, 55″ deck mower, valued at over $7,000 from Darren Boyle Sales, Avera St. Mary’s Foundation, the Countryside St. Benedict’s Guest House and the Dakota Radio Group.
St. Benedict’s Guest House executive director Holly Hoing says they’re hoping to open the facility next month.
She says the St. Benedict’s House will have six available rooms for cancer patients to use.
Hoing says radiation-based cancer treatment is often a daily treatment and can take several weeks to complete– but patients will not be given a bill for staying at St. Benedict’s House.
Hoing says $50 covers one night’s stay for a cancer patient. Anyone making a minimum $50 donation to the St. Benedict’s House project by tomorrow (Aug. 8) will receive a chance to be one of the semi-finalists for the mower!
Use this link to make your donation https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/clip-cancers-grass or go to the Avera St. Mary’s Foundation Facebook page.
Get registered to win at these sponsors:
Pierre:
East Pierre Garden Center
Cell Savers
The Heritage Store
Pierre Sports Center
Cell Only-Verizon
McDonald’s
Fort Pierre:
Prairie ATV & Cycle
Dakota Prairie Bank
Shane’s Pharmacy
Gettysburg:
Gas N’ Goodies
Stan’s C-Store
Chamberlain:
Anchor Grille
Clip Cancer’s Grass is also sponsored by, BankWest, Pierre Family Dental and the Dallas Heninger Memorial Bull Riding.
Semi-finalists will be provided with a 4 digit code and invited to try to start the mower on Aug. 20. The person who holds the code that starts the mower wins it!