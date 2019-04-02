Zona Eich 1926 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Zona Eich, 92, of Pierre, died Tuesday, March 5 at Pierre Care and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be at 1:30pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Southeast Pierre United Methodist Church 2315 E Park St. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Scotty Philip Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Zona Lou (Dirksen) Eich was born at home in Ft. Pierre on April 24, 1926 to Amil and Zona Mae (Botsford) Dirksen. She grew up and attended school in Ft. Pierre. She married Frank “Pete” Eich and the couple lived on the family farm near Draper. Together they farmed and raised their 5 children. They moved into Pierre in 1978. Zona enjoyed writing letters and reading poetry and books by South Dakota authors.

Zona is survived by her children; Brenda Tibbetts of Sioux Falls, Mary Anne (Alan) Vogel of Rock Rapids, IA, Kitty (BK) Stoeser of Navarre, FL, Frank Eich of Pierre and Mark “Carl” (Rosie) Eich of Tempe, AZ, 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Amil (Betty) Dirksen of Rapid City. Zona was preceded in death by her husband “Pete”, son in law Donald L. Tibbetts, daughter in law Deborah Eich, grandsons Brandon Stoeser, Craig Vogel and great-granddaughter Dakota Stoeser.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice and Southeast Methodist Church.