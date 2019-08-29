Zeeb Named Avera Riggs High School Athlete of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association has named Pierre Governor tennis player Gracie Zeeb as it’s Avera Riggs High School Athlete of the Week. Gracie debuted at flight 6 singles this weekend in 4 duals and won her singles matches against SF Roosevelt and SF Washington, with tiebreakers taking part in both matches. She remains calm under pressure when these matches head into a tiebreaker and plays a very consistent tennis game, using strategic ball placement to help her win the point. Her head coach, Jessica Carr says that she truly is an upstanding young athlete and is an asset to the girls tennis team.