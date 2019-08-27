Zebra mussels: tiny invasive species create huge problems for humans and fish

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks continues its efforts to stop the spread of zebra mussels in the state after their presence was discovered in the lower areas of Lake Sharpe last month (July 15, 2019).

Gov. Kristi Noem says the small invasive mussels create huge problems for both fish and humans.

Noem says Lakes Sharpe and Francis Case– both along the Missouri River between Pierre and the Nebraska border– have been added to the list of containment waters in the state, requiring boaters to follow decontamination rules.

Other containment waters in South Dakota are Lewis and Clark Lake, the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam downstream to the Big Sioux River confluence, McCook Lake and Lake Yankton.

Noem says precautions must be taken to prevent spreading zebra mussels to other waters.

The SD Legislature’s Rules Review Committee will meet next month, at which time GFP is looking to get the emergency rule permanently adopted.

For more information on zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species, visit sdleastwanted.com.

