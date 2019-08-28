Zebra mussels in Lake Sharpe prompts designated boat ramp requirement at the Belle Fourche Reservoir

“Reclamation, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, and the Belle Fourche Irrigation District are concerned that zebra mussels will make their way to Belle Fourche Reservoir, which is less than 120 miles from Lake Sharpe,” said Area Manager Arden Freitag. “We hope to delay any introduction of zebra mussels by being proactive.”

Invasive zebra mussels move from lake to lake by people carrying them on their boats. As such, current South Dakota law requires all boaters to pull all drain plugs before leaving a boat ramp parking lot. Plugs must remain out until the boat’s next launch. Additionally, boats cannot transport lake water past the boat ramp parking lot.

Bill Eastman, Conservation Officer with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks reminds the public that a good practice for all boaters and anglers to follow is the Clean, Drain, Dry procedure.

· Clean off visible aquatic plants, animals, and mud from all equipment before leaving water access.

· Drain motor, bilge, livewell, and other water containing devices before leaving water access.

· Dry everything for at least five days or wipe with a towel before reuse.

“The introduction of zebra mussels into Belle Fourche Reservoir and ultimately into the Belle Fourche Irrigation distribution system would be catastrophic,” said Darren Alexander, Interim Manager for the Belle Fourche Irrigation District.