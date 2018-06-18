Zanin Named Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Former Pierre Lady Governor Soccer standout Joanna Zanin has been named the Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year in South Dakota. Zanin, who graduated from Riggs High School earlier this year, was selected as the top soccer player in the state and is now up for Gatorade National Player of the Year. The 5-foot-6 senior forward led the Lady Governors to a 12-1-2 record and the Class AA state championship this past season. Zanin scored 29 goals and passed for five assists, including six goals in Riggs’ three-game postseason run to the state title. A two-time First Team All-State selection, she concluded her prep soccer career with 63 goals and 20 assists. Zanin also maintained a 3.68 GPA in the classroom. She will attend the University of South Dakota beginning this fall.