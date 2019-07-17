Zabel to Attend NDSU to Play College Football

PIERRE, S.D. -Pierre Football standout Gray Zabel tweeted on Tuesday night that he will be playing his college football at North Dakota State. Zabel, a all state center for the two time defending State Football Champion Pierre Governors had been heavily recruited by several Division 1 College football programs. North Dakota State, who has won 6 of the last 7 FCS National Championships beat out fellow MVFC rivals South Dakota State and South Dakota. Zabel will be entering his senior year in high school this fall as the Governors look for a three-peat in State Football Championships. Zabel also is a member of the Governor Basketball and Governor and Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball teams.