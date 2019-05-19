Zabel Throws No Hitter in Region Tournament Win

PIERRE, S.D. – Gray Zabel fired a 5 inning No Hitter and the Pierre Governor High School Spring Club Baseball team advanced to the championship of the region tournament on Saturday. Pierre had 11 hits as well in a 14-0 win over Huron in a first round matchup. Zabel was dominate on a cool, windy and wet day in Pierre that saw the start of the game delayed 3 hours by rain and wet field conditions. Zabel struck out 8 in picking up the win while Andrew Coverdale and Andy Gordon each had 2 hits apiece. Coby Carr and Maguire Raske each had 3 RBI’s and Matt Lusk drove in a pair of runs. The Governors will play Sioux Falls Roosevelt for the region title and a trip to the State Class A Tournament final four on Monday. Roosevelt defeated Harrisburg 14-3 in the other semi final game. Mondays game time is still to be determined. Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Mitchell all won their region championships on Saturday. The State Class A tournament is next Saturday in Sioux Falls.