Zabel Picks College Over Pro Baseball

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre star athlete Peyton Zabel has decided his immediate future plans. Zabel, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 19th round of the MLB draft, will instead enroll at Augustana, where he will play both baseball and football for the Vikings. Zabel set several school passing records at Riggs High School for the Governor football team and led them to the Class 11AA State title last season. He also is a hard throwing right handed pitcher for the Pierre Post 8 American Legion and high school baseball teams with a fast ball recorded in the upper 90 mph range. Zabel announced his decision via twitter on Friday afternoon.