Zabel Named High School All American

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Pierre Governor quarterback Peyton Zabel has earned High School Alll American Honors. Zabel had a record breaking year and set several school records in leading the Governors to their second State High School Football Championship. Zabel will be honord by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association at their Spring Football Clinic in Brookings March 23 and 24th. Zabel was named High School All American along with Braiden Petersen of Brandon Valley. Zabel will be playing his college football for Augustana beginning next season. Zabel’s head coach last season at Pierre, Steve Steele, will also be honored at the Coaches gathering.

2018 Awards at Spring Clinic Press Release