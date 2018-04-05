Zabel Named Class AA Player of the Year

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Governor basketball standout Peyton Zabel added another post season award to his mantel when he was named the South Dakota Class AA Boys Basketball Player of the Year of the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Besides averaging just under 20 points per game (19.8), he hauled in 11 rebounds per game, averaged 2.7 assists per game, and had 48 steals and 39 blocked shots. A second-team all-state selection a year ago, he also hit 34 three-pointers on the season, a skill he did not use for the Governors until this season. Zabel’s versatility extends beyond the basketball court. He was an all-state quarterback for the Class 11AA champion Governors, and will head to Augustana on a baseball and football scholarship.