Zabel Named All State American Legion Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, s.D. — After a dominating summer on the mound, Pierre Post 8 pitcher Gray Zabel was named to the 2019 South Dakota American Legion All-State Baseball Tournament, announced Monday. Zabel was dominate throughout the season leading the Post 8 squad in wins and strike outs and leading them to a berth in the State American Legion Championship baseball tournament. Among the other pitchers honored were Kieren Luellman (Yankton), Zach Whitesell (Rapid City Post 22), Brady Hawkins (Mitchell) and Reece Arborgast (Renner). The infielders honored were Joe Kolbeck (Brandon Valley), Ryan Bachman (Rapid City Post 22), Matt Hegre (Rapid City Post 22) and Hawkins (Mitchell). The all-state outfielders were Carson Max (Mitchell), Nick Hoekstra (Renner), Nathan Gonnelly (Watertown) and Mason Crow (Sioux Falls West).