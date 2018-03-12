Zabel Leads All ESD Team

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Standout Pierre Governor basketball player Peyton Zabel headlines the All ESD Boys Basketball team named Monday. Zabel led the Governors in scoring and rebounding this season. Zabel is joined on the All Conference team by freshman standout Matthew Mors of Yankton. Senior Brady Van Holland and junior Nick Hoyt of ESD regular season champion Harrisburg are also on the team joined by Seniors Cole Bergan and Jonah Dohrer of Aberdeen Central and senior Cade Terveer and junior Evan Talcott of Brandon Valley. Senior Cade Cummings of Watertown and sophomore Kobe Busch of Huron round out the All Conference team. Senior Ace Zorr of Harrisburg and junior Drew Cole of Brookings were named to the Honorable Mention team. Harrisburg won the ESD regular season title going 13-3. The Governors finished 6th in the 9 team league with a 6-10 conference record.