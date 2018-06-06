Zabel Drafted by Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Hard throwing right hander Peyton Zabel of Pierre was drafted today by the Milwaukee Brewers in the third day of the Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft. Zabel was taken in the 19th round by the Brewers and was the 575th player taken overall in the draft. Zabel concluded his spring baseball with the Pierre High School club baseball team where he was unbeaten on the season and is now pitching for the Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team. Zabel has a decision to make as to whether to sign with the Brewers and begin his professional career immediately or attend Augustana next year and play football and baseball for the defending Division II National Champions.