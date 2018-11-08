Yvonne Byrd 1946 – 2018

MURDO, SD – Yvonne K. Byrd, age 72, went to be with her Lord on 5 November 2018 at the Pierre Care and Rehab in Pierre, South Dakota.

Yvonne was born the third child (and only daughter) of six siblings on October 11, 1946, in Murdo, SD, to Adolf and Harriet (Jonkers) Feddersen.

Yvonne was a hard worker and loved country music, horses and her family, and especially enjoyed children.

Grateful to have shared her life are her sons, Tim (Debra) Byrd of Murdo, Danny O’Dea of Spearfish; and grandsons, Kirk (Marie) Byrd of Sioux Falls and Ty Byrd of Murdo. She was loved and is survived by 5 brothers: John Feddersen of Murdo, Butch (Lana) Feddersen of Murdo, Lyle Feddersen of Mt. Vernon, Marvin (Val) Feddersen of Murdo and Shorty (Judy) Feddersen of Murdo. She was also blessed with a host of nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Adolf Feddersen, Mother Harriet (Jonkers) Feddersen, and Brother Alan (Maxine) Feddersen.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with a 10:30 a.m. prayer service on Friday, November 9 at the United Methodist Church in Murdo, SD. Burial will be at the Murdo Cemetery with Pastor Mark Phillips officiating.

Arrangements have been placed in care of Isburg Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please direct your memorials to the Jones County Ambulance Service