ySDSU Basketball Falls to Carleton Friday

OTTAWA, Ontario — South Dakota State suffered a tough setback on day two of its Canadian preseason tour, falling 113-51 to Carleton Friday evening. David Jenkins went 5-for-13 from the field with a team-high 15 points, adding a pair of assists. Ryan Krueger added nine off the bench with a trio of 3-pointers and Mike Daum notched eight points. SDSU shot 32.8 percent from the field but struggled to slow a hot-shooting Carleton offense that hit 15 3-pointers and shot 59.5 percent on the night. South Dakota State continues its stay with a 6 p.m. CT game against the University of Ottawa on Saturday.