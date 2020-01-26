Yotes Cool Down Oral Roberts

VERMILLION, S.D. — Tyler Hagedorn buried six three-pointers and scored a game-high 31 points to lead South Dakota to a 91-80 win against Oral Roberts inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday. In addition to Hagedorn, South Dakota got 17 points and four assists from Triston Simpson and 13 points from Stanley Umude. Senior all-Summit forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 27 points and nine rebounds. It was the fifth win in six games for the Coyotes (14-8, 5-3 Summit), who stayed unbeaten at home in Summit play (5-0) and improved to 10-1 on their home court this season. Hagedorn reached 30 points for the second time this season. The loss snapped Oral Roberts’ (11-9, 4-3) four-game win streak. The Golden Eagles fall a half-game back of South Dakota in the Summit standings, while the Coyotes reach the halfway point one game back of first-place South Dakota State. The Coyotes are at Denver Thursday and at Omaha Sunday.