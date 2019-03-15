Yanktons Matthew Mors State Gatorade Player of the Year

CHICAGO — The Gatorade Company Friday announced Matthew Mors of Yankton High School as its 2018-19 Gatorade South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Mors is the second Gatorade South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Yankton High School. Mors joins an elite alumni association of past state boys basketball award winners. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound sophomore forward had led the Bucks to a 17-4 record and the Class AA quarterfinals at the time of his selection. Mors averaged 22.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals through 21 games. A two-time First Team All-State honoree, he was the Argus Leader Player of the Year as a freshman. Mors has also volunteered locally as a youth basketball coach and has donated his time on behalf of food, clothing and school supply donation drives for the needy while maintaining an A average in the classroom. He will begin his junior year of high school this fall. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in late March.