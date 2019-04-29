Yankton Native Invited to Bears Rookie Camp

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University punter Brady Hale has received a free agent mini camp invitation from the Chicago Bears, becoming the fourth member of the 2018 Jackrabbit football senior class to earn a National Football League offer. Hale, a native of Yankton, handled the punting duties each of his four seasons with the Jackrabbits and averaged 40.3 yards per attempt for his career. He was a second-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection as a senior, when he averaged 42.5 yards on 56 punt attempts and landed 24 of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.