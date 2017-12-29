Death of Chamberlain Teen Ruled Accidental

Preliminary autopsy results are complete in the investigation into the death of an 18-year-old Chamberlain man found Christmas Eve a few miles north of Yankton.

Attorney General Marty Jackley and Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis says Justin Baron Arcoren was found deceased at approximately 2:30 a.m. on U.S. Hwy 81, approximately four miles north of Yankton. Preliminary autopsy results indicate death was due to blunt force injury to the head and chest due to pedestrian struck by vehicle. The death has been ruled accidental.

Agencies assisting in this investigation are the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation.