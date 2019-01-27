Yankton Bucks and Gazelles Cruise Past Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – The Yankton Bucks showed the Pierre Governors why they are the defending state champions. The Bucks built a 12 point first quarter lead and kept extending all night in a 58-37 win over the Governors Saturday night in Pierre. The Governors scored just 4 point in the second quarter and trailed 34-13 at halftime. Yankton shot 64 percent from the field and 53 percent from beyond 3-point range in the game and were led by Cooper Cornemann with 23 points. Super sophomore Matthew Mors contributed 12. Garrett Stout was the only double figure scorer for the Governors with 12 as the Governors lost by 20 plus points for the second night in a row and fell to 4 and 7 on the season.

Meanwhile earlier in the day on Saturday in Yankton the Lady Govs had there 2 game win steak snapped as they were beaten 57-38 by the Gazelles in a make up game from January 18. The Gazelles used a balanced attack led by Madison Wuebben with 16 points. She was joined by Maddy Hochstein with 14. Emily Mikkalsen led the Lady Govs with 15 points and Mack Rath added 9 as Pierre fell to 2 and 9 on the season. Yankton dominated the boards out rebounding Pierre 33-17 in the game as the Gazelles got back to the .500 mark at 6-6.