WWII Air Force Bomber to stop briefly in Pierre Wednesday

WWII or airplane enthusiasts can get a glimpse of history tomorrow (Wed.) morning at the Pierre Regional Airport.

Pierre mayor says an Air Force Bomber from the Doolittle Raid will be on display from 10:30-11:30am.

The plane is also making stops at Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Ellsworth Air Force Base and Rapid City.

The last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, Retired Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole, died last week (April 9) at the age of 103. A memorial will be held for him in Texas at the Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Thursday– the 77th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during WWII.