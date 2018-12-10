Wreath laying ceremony honors military service members

The South Dakota Funeral Directors Association held a Wreaths Across America ceremony this (Mon.) morning at the Flaming Fountain Veterans Memorial on Capitol Lake in Pierre.

Association president Justin Nelson from Winner says this was their 12th annual wreath laying ceremony in South Dakota.

The featured speaker was Major General Tim Reisch, Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard.

The national wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Alexandria, VA, will be held this Saturday (Dec. 15) at Noon EST.