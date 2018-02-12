World Archery Indoor Championships starting in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – While the world watches the Winter Olympics unfold in South Korea, Yankton is hosting its own world-class sporting event beginning this week.

The 2018 World Archery Indoor Championships kick off at the National Field Archery Association Easton Yankton Archery Center.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports 32 teams are arriving Monday and Tuesday, and the first events are on Wednesday. NFAA spokeswoman Nancy Wenande says teams are coming from as far as New Zealand, Paraguay and Japan.

The tournament runs through Feb. 19.

Yankton also will host the 2020 World Archery Field Championships.