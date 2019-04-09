This is National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 8-12). This year’s theme is “Work Zone Safety: Drive Like You Work Here.”

South Dakota Department of Transportation Secretary of Transportation Darin Bergquist says they understand work zones can result in delays and frustration. But, he says, when motorists drive recklessly through work zones, they’re putting the lives of highway workers, themselves, other drivers and passengers at risk. Nationwide, four out of every five work zone fatalities are motorists.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, speed is the number one concern in work zone safety. When traveling at high speeds drivers can arrive at a roadway work zone too fast to stop safely. If speeding is combined with in-vehicle distractions and inattentive or aggressive driving, the potential for a life-changing and potentially fatal crash increases.

Bergquist says they want motorists who are tempted to speed, or drive distracted through work zones to remember workers are real people with real families and friends. He says driving is a serious job and preventing crashes that result in injuries or deaths is everyone’s responsibility.

The department is asking motorists driving through work zones to slow down, give their full attention to the cars and work going on around them, and to drive like you work here.

The SDDOT encourages motorists to practice the following safety tips when traveling through work zones:

•Plan Ahead – Expect delays and plan for them.

•Don’t Speed – Reduce speed before entering a work zone. If other motorists are speeding, don’t follow the bad example. Remember, fines are double in work zones.

•Avoid Distractions – Dedicate full attention to the road. Avoid distracting activities like adjusting the radio and talking or texting on a cell phone.

•Expect the Unexpected – Be extra vigilant because the traffic patterns and speeds are different than normal.

•Be Prepared to Stop – Signs and work-zone flaggers save lives.

•Don’t Tailgate – Maintain adequate and safe distances from workers and other vehicles.

•Be Patient – Remember, road crews are working to improve your future ride. Someone’s family is expecting them home at the end of their shift.

The newest Work Zone Awareness video, “Not Just a Highway Worker – Someone’s Everything,” featuring SDDOT and Associated General Contractors of South Dakota employees is live at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0K5TB4qACA4&feature=youtu.be.

To obtain the most recent road construction information in South Dakota, please visit http://www.safetravelusa.com/sd and click on the orange signs or dial 511.