Work Continues to Repair Break in Oglala Sioux Rural Water Pipeline

Crews continue to isolate and de-water the area about 10 miles south of Fort Pierre where a break in an Oglala Sioux Rural Water Supply System core pipeline is located.

According to information from the West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water System, the area most impacted by possible service disruption will be north of Vivian. Those customers should expect low pressures and intermittent water outages beginning tomorrow (Fri.) morning and continuing throughout the day.

Other areas that will be impacted if the mainline is shutdown long enough will be north and south of Interstate 90 between Presho and Murdo, which will include Mellette County and White River.

Currently, the Lower Brule system is working to Presho, so most areas north, south and east of Presho should maintain service. The North Coreline is working from Kadoka to Murdo, so most areas west of Murdo should also stay in service.