Woodburn chosen to lead Pierre outdoor pool capital campaign

Ron Woodburn has been named the chairman of the Capital Campaign to replace Pierre’s current outdoor pool.

Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says that Woodburn has experience leading major funding raising campaigns and has a particular interest in this project.

Woodburn says he’s filling out the capital campaign team now and expects to have the campaign in full swing by mid-July.

In March, the Pierre City Commission approved a plan to replace Pierre’s 90-plus-year-old outdoor pool. The replacement plan, developed by a volunteer citizen committee, includes a $6.5-million base model paid for by the City and a fundraising initiative to pay for additional features. Final pool design is dependent on sponsorships and funds raised.

For more information about the project, visit pierrepool.com.

A fundraising account has been established. Those wishing to make a contribution can send a check to City of Pierre, PO Box 1253, Pierre, SD 57501. Checks can be made out to City of Pierre; “Pool Fund” should be denoted in the memo line.

Woodburn retired from his position at Capital University Center in 2013. While in that capacity, through a public-private partnership, Woodburn secured funding to build the current CUC building which opened in May 2009.