Woman’s Body found Monday along Missouri River in Pierre Identified

The body of a woman found along the Missouri River bank on January 6, 2020, has been identified as 40-year-old Lola BearStops of Pierre.

The identification was made from fingerprints which were sent to the South Dakota Forensic Lab for comparison, yesterday. Confirmation of the identity was received from the lab today.

The cause and manner of death are pending the full autopsy report.

This case remains under investigation by the Pierre Police Department and anyone with information is asked to call the Pierre Police Department Crime Tips line at 605.773.7420