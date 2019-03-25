Woman killed in accident near Blunt identified
A 55-year-old Pierre, SD, woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash a week ago (March 18) east of Blunt.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Shelli Jones was driving a 2016 Jeep Compass eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 when it drifted into the path of a westbound 2012 Kenworth W900 semi-truck tractor trailer. The two vehicles collided.
Wesley Loomis, Jr., 59, of Scotland, SD, was the driver of the semi-truck. He received minor injuries and was transferred by ambulance to the Pierre hospital.
Both Jones and Loomis were wearing seatbelts.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.