Wolters to Play Professionally in Israel

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit basketball standout Nate Wolters signed with Maccabi Fox Tel-Aviv this week and will continue his professional career with the Israel-Winner League’s defending champion. Wolters spent last year with Zalgiris in the Lithuanian LKL league, averaging 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 29 appearances. Zalgiris claimed the league title and made it to the Cup final, and Wolters earned all-league honorable mention honors. The former Jackrabbit standout is in his seventh season of professional basketball which included two stops in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA G League with Grand Rapids Drive and Salt Lake City Stars.