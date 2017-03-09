Wolf Fire Declared Controlled In SD – Public Urged to Practice Fire Prevention

WALL, SD – Kurt Pindel, Wall District Ranger said that the Wolf Fire was declared “controlled” yesterday at 5:00 pm. Controlled means that burning material near the lines has been removed or extinguished, and that the line around the fire is expected to hold. Fire engines from the US Forest Service and the Wall Volunteer Fire Department will continue to have a presence in the area.

Pindel said, “Folks may still see occasional smoke within the interior of the fire. While there is no need for alarm, feel free to contact our office at any time to ask questions. With the extreme weather conditions and continuing fire danger, we urge everyone to remain vigilant. Please use caution for any campfires, outdoor grills, smoking, chain saws, off-road vehicles or other small engines that may throw a spark.

The final acreage of the Wolf Fire was determined to be 2,510 per GPS reading, of which 357 acres were on US Forest Service Land. The fire was human caused and started Saturday, March 4.

Pindel said, “Again, I want to thank all the local communities, land owners, local fire departments, Pennington County and the state of South Dakota for their help and support throughout the past weekend,” said Pindel.