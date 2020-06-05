Wisniewski Joins SDSU Women’s Soccer

BROOKINGS – SDSU is adding South Dakotan Kayla Wisniewski to the Jackrabbit women’s soccer team. Wisniewski played her first two collegiate seasons at Purdue Fort Wayne, where she scored 10 goals and 4 assists, made the Summit League All-Freshman team in 2018 and started all 40 games. She will have two years of eligibility at South Dakota State. At Wauconda High School, Wisniewski was a four-time all-conference player and three-time all-section selection. In 73 games with the Bulldogs, she scored 78 goals and 38 assists.