Friday, June 5, 2020
Latest:
Sports 

Wisniewski Joins SDSU Women’s Soccer

David Burrall

BROOKINGS – SDSU is adding South Dakotan Kayla Wisniewski to the Jackrabbit women’s soccer team.  Wisniewski played her first two collegiate seasons at Purdue Fort Wayne, where she scored 10 goals and 4 assists, made the Summit League All-Freshman team in 2018 and started all 40 games.  She will have two years of eligibility at South Dakota State.  At Wauconda High School, Wisniewski was a four-time all-conference player and three-time all-section selection.  In 73 games with the Bulldogs, she scored 78 goals and 38 assists.