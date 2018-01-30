Wisespirit Facing Resisting Arrest, Domestic, Other Charges

A Pierre man faces multiple charges after a domestic incident Sunday and a traffic stop yesterday (Mon.).

According to the Pierre Police Department, an officer responded to the 2800 block of Kay Street for the report of a domestic assault that had occurred the previous evening and led into another argument prior to the call.

The officer interviewed the 34-year-old female victim who described a vehicle 32-year-old Clayton Wisespirit may be driving after leaving the residence. While the officer was on scene, Wisespirit drove by the residence. The officer followed and initiated a traffic stop.

Wisespirit initially refused to cooperate and was arrested for Simple Assault Domestic, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Suspended, Driving Under the Influence- 4th offense and Open Container in a Motor Vehicle. He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.