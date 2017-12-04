Winter Weather Advisory Until 6pm Today

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 o’clock tonight (Mon.).
Weather Eye meteorologist Laura Lockwood says a small, but intense system is coming out of the Rocky Mountains.
Many areas, including around Pierre, received rain ahead of the snow, which Lockwood says may add to the wintery driving conditions.
Lockwood says strong winds are expected with this system, also adding to potentially hazardous driving conditions.
