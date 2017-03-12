Winter Weather Advisory thru Monday 4am

MILLER SD – The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM Monday. Corson-Campbell-Walworth- Dewey-Potter-Sully-Hyde-Hand- Including the cities of McIntosh, Herreid, Mobridge, Isabel, Gettysburg, Onida, Highmore, and Miller. Expect snow to develop by early morning on Sunday and then diminish by early morning on Monday.

The heaviest snowfall rates will occur between 6 AM and noon Sunday, when it could briefly snow at an inch an hour rate.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. In addition, some reductions to visibility are expected along with slippery road conditions.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or log on to www.safetravelusa.com .