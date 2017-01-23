Winter Storm Watch for Central SD

PIERRE SD – Snow is headed our way and meteorologist Kari Fleegel with the Aberdeen National Weather service stated that the snow will be quite significant for the Pierre area.

Fleegel says we can expect reduced visibilities with the gusty winds.

The temperature will remain in the upper 20′s so the windchill will be in the teens and not a factor for the storm.

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the area till Wednesday morning at 6am.