“Winter Storm Warning” Means Expected Heavy Snowfall

February 19, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of central South Dakota until 6 o’clock tomorrow (Tues.) morning.

Weather Eye meteorologist Nick Carlyle says a winter storm warning means heavy snowfall is imminent.

 

Carlyle says the heaviest snow is expected tonight (Mon.).

 

But, Carlyle doesn’t anticipate blizzard conditions.

 

Carlyle says wind chill will be a concern tomorrow (Tues.) night.


