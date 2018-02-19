“Winter Storm Warning” Means Expected Heavy Snowfall

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of central South Dakota until 6 o’clock tomorrow (Tues.) morning.
Weather Eye meteorologist Nick Carlyle says a winter storm warning means heavy snowfall is imminent.
Carlyle says the heaviest snow is expected tonight (Mon.).
But, Carlyle doesn’t anticipate blizzard conditions.
Carlyle says wind chill will be a concern tomorrow (Tues.) night.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.