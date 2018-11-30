Winter Storm Halts Pierre Riggs High Athletics Tomorrow

PIERRES.D. – Due to the weekend weather forecast, Pierre Riggs High Athletic Director Brian Moser says all Pierre Athletics WILL NOT be traveling November 30th or December 1st. Middle School wrestling going to Rapid City Cancelled. The Middle School Wrestlers will be traveling to Parkston on Monday December 3rd. The Lolly Forseth Varsity Gymnastics going to Sioux Falls Washington tomorrow has been cancelled. The Pierre Lady Governors were to have competed. Then Governor Varsity/JV Wrestling going to the Watertown 8 team invitational has been cancelled as well. And the State Oral Interp Contest will be Postponed tona date to be determined.