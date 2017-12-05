Winning Lucky for Life ticket sold in Fort Pierre

The South Dakota Lottery has its first big winner in the new Lucky for Life game after Monday’s drawing.

A ticket matching 5 of 5 winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball was sold at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Fort Pierre, earning the game’s second highest prize of $25-thousand a year for life or a cash option of $390-thousand. The numbers on the ticket were 1, 2,7,31 and 37. The odds of winning the prize were about one out of 1.8 million.

If you are Monday’s winner, please sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery office to claim your prize. The Pierre Lottery office is located at 711 E. Wells Ave.

If Monday’s winner had matched the Lucky Ball too, the ticket holder would be claiming the game’s top prize– $1-thousand a day for the rest of his or her life.

Lucky for Life sales began in South Dakota in June. The game is offered in 23 states plus the District of Columbia.

For more information on Lucky for Life, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/luckyforlife/.