Winner Wins Lyman Mid Dakota Monster

PRESHO, S.D. – The Winner Warriors prevailed as the champion of the two day Lyman Mid Dakota Monster Wrestling tournament that wrapped up Saturday in Presho. The Warriors scored 255 while Mobridge Pollock was second with 244 in the tournament that featured 25 teams. The Stanley County Buffalos were 11th with 68.5 points while Potter County was 18th with 54 points. Stanley County had 3 place winners with Luke Henniger finishing 2nd at 126 losing in the title match 4-3 to Wyatt Turnquist of Winner. J.D. Carter finished 7th at 138 and Reid Wieczorek was 8th at 145. Potter County had 3 place winners with Preston Worth finishing 3rd at 220 the highest. Results from the tournament can be viewed at www.trackwrestling.com.