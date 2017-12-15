Winner Receives $350,000 from US Dept. of Agriculture Rural Development

In Fiscal Year 2017, the US Department of Agriculture used funding from the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program to invest more than $40 million to repair, enhance or build infrastructure—including a project in Winner, SD.

Winner received $350-thousand to make improvements to the street along East 8th, including drainage, asphalt, water main improvements and sewer upgrades.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says USDA is focused on improving rural America’s infrastructure. He says investments like this will improve the quality of life, create jobs, grow our economy and foster prosperity in rural areas.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit rd.usda.gov.