Windy Weather Continues Today

High winds caused accidents all around the region yesterday (Mon.) as semis blew onto their sides and vehicles were stuck because of snow or slippery conditions.
Weather Eye meteorologist Laura Lockwood says it’ll be quite windy again today (Tues.).
Lockwood says the weekend is calling for temperatures back up in the mid-40’s.
