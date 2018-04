Wind farm surge drawing vocal opposition in South Dakota

(BART PFANKUCH WITH NEWSWATCH)- AFTER YEARS OF LAGGING BEHIND OTHER STATES, SOUTH DAKOTA IS ON THE CUSP OF A MAJOR EXPANSION OF ITS WIND ENERGY INDUSTRY.

A MERGING OF EVENTS COULD LEAD TO INSTALLATION OF HUNDREDS OF NEW WIND TOWERS IN–WHAT ONE STATE OFFICIAL SAID– WILL BE LIKE A GOLD RUSH OF WIND ENERGY DEVELOPMENT.

MOST OF THE NEW TOWERS WILL BE ERECTED EAST OF THE MISSOURI RIVER AND, IN PARTICULAR, IN THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE STATE. THAT’S WHERE ENERGY COMPANIES HAVE INVESTED MORE THAN $450 MILLION TO BUILD TWO NEW MAJOR ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION LINES, FROM BIG STONE CITY TO BROOKINGS AND ALSO TO ELLENDALE, NORTH DAKOTA. THOSE LINES WILL ATTRACT WIND FARMS BECAUSE THEY CAN CARRY POWER TO AND FROM ESTABLISHED MARKETS IN NORTH DAKOTA AND TO THE TWIN CITIES IN MINNESOTA.

WIND POWER DEVELOPERS ARE ALSO FLOCKING TO SOUTH DAKOTA TO BEAT THE UPCOMING PHASE-OUT OF FEDERAL RENEWABLE ENERGY TAX CREDITS THAT INCREASE PROFITS FOR ENERGY COMPANIES.

ONE NEW WIND FARM IS ALREADY APPROVED AND COULD BRING 45 WIND TURBINES TO A SITE NEAR NEWELL IN THE WESTERN PART OF THE STATE. TWO OTHER PROPOSALS WOULD CREATE THE STATE’S LARGEST WIND FARMS, WITH 120 TURBINES PLANNED FOR CLARK COUNTY AND 72 TURBINES PROPOSED FOR CODINGTON AND GRANT COUNTIES.

THE WIND FARMS WILL BRING MANY MILLIONS IN TAX REVENUES TO LOCAL COUNTIES AND THE STATE. RURAL PROPERTY OWNERS WHO HAVE TOWERS ON THEIR LAND RECEIVE SIZABLE ANNUAL LEASE PAYMENTS.

OPPOSITION TO WIND FARMS IS STRONG AND BOTH SIDES OF THE DEBATE SEEM UNWILLING TO BUDGE. BUT, IF A WIND ENERGY PROPOSAL MEETS ALL STATE AND FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS, THE SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION HAS NO OPTION OTHER THAN TO APPROVE THE PROJECT. THE TWO EAST RIVER WIND FARMS ARE NOW UNDER CONSIDERATION BY THE PUC. IF APPROVED THEY COULD BEGIN PRODUCTION IN LATE 2019 OR 2020.

News Watch reporter Bart Pfankuch wrote this report – the full story can be found online at www.sdnewswatch.org.