Win, Then Rain for Post 8

PIERRE – A six-run fourth inning was the difference for Post 8 Thursday in a 7-2 win over Mitchell at Hyde Stadium. Post 8 later had a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Sturgis when thunderstorms rolled through the capital city, eventually cancelling the game.

Against Mitchell, Lincoln Kienholz and Andrew Coverdale had two-run singles to cap the big inning. Matt Lusk drove in two runs. Cade Hinkle brought in one. Garrett Stout and Lusk combined on a three-hitter, with Stout striking out seven in five innings.

Pierre had given up a first-inning run to Sturgis before Grey Zabel homered in the bottom half of the inning, right before play was called.

Post 8 is 17-8 and will return to action Monday at Hyde Stadium in a triangular with Sioux Falls East at Minot, starting at 4:00 PM.