Win Streak Reaches 8

MACOMB, Ill. — South Dakota State rolled to its eighth straight win Saturday night with a 98-70 dismantling of Western Illinois behind double figure scoring efforts from seven Jackrabbits. SDSU (17-5, 5-0 Summit League) kept its league record unblemished with the victory, shooting 50 percent as a team with an 18-for-20 effort from the charity stripe. The Jacks shot 50 percent from deep as well, hitting 14 3-pointers for the 11th time under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. David Jenkins Jr. led all scorers with 27 points, drilling four 3-pointers and all five of his free throws. Mike Daum posted his 10th double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Former Pierre Governor standout Lane Severyn saw 6 minute of action and did not score or have a rebound in the game. South Dakota State closes a two-game stretch of road games Wednesday at South Dakota. The latest matchup in the SD Corn Showdown Series is set for a 7 p.m. tip in Vermillion