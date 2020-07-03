Win “July Grilling Month” prizes from SD Retailers, Cattlemen, Pork Producers

July is Grilling Month, and the South Dakota Retailers Association, Cattlemen’s Association and Pork Producers Council are partnering together to celebrate.

Collectively, the groups aim to highlight South Dakota’s high-quality meat products and the retailers who serve them.

“We’re lucky to live in a state with so many local farmers providing pork and beef to our citizens and the entire world,” said Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association. “We want to kick off Grilling Month this July to add a little fun and awareness for our producers, processors and grocers.”

When South Dakotans fire up the grill this holiday weekend, they can do more than just cook a delicious meal for family and friends – they can win big prizes.

Starting July 1, individuals who like and comment on the South Dakota Retailers Association Facebook page can win an outdoor prize package with grilling tools, a soft-sided cooler, beef bucks, pork certificates and more.

Post a grin in front of the grill, share what’s for dinner in the backyard, or highlight a local restaurant grilling it up right and you’ll be entered for the drawing.

“South Dakota beef producers are incredibly proud of the nutritious steaks and burgers that make grilling season great,” said South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director Jodie Anderson. “Grilling month is a chance to celebrate our culture and have fun.”

Local locker plants have been working hard to ensure families have access to fresh, nutritious beef and pork for grilling season. Look for locally raised options at retailers across South Dakota.

“It’s hard to top the smell of a pork loin sizzling on the grill,” said South Dakota Pork Producers Executive Director Glenn Muller. “I think a lot of South Dakotans are ready for a great time in the backyard with family, a cold drink and some barbecued pork ribs.”

The South Dakota Retailers Association, Cattlemen’s Association, and Pork Producers Council want to see how you’re celebrating Grilling Month and the incredible meat industry within our state. Visit Facebook.com/SDRetailers for full details on how grilling fans can win an outdoor prize pack with beef bucks, pork certificates, grilling tools and more.