Wilson Named Summit League Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Douglas Wilson was named the Summit League’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, announced Monday by the league office. Wilson averaged 25.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in a pair of Jackrabbit victories, helping South Dakota State clinch at least a share of its third-consecutive Summit League regular season title. Wilson scored 31 points and had six rebounds against North Dakota, shooting 14 of 17 from the field to go with four assists. The Des Moines, Iowa forward followed that with 20 points and seven rebounds in an 85-80 win over South Dakota that gave State a perfect 16-0 record at home this season.