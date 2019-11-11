Wilson Earns Summit League Player of the Week Honor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson was selected as the Summit League’s Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week, announced Monday. Wilson is coming off a monster debut week for the Jackrabbits, averaging 21 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest with a trio of double-figure scoring performances. Wilson helped SDSU to a 3-0 record to begin the year, scoring 24, 13 and 26 against UTRGV, Peru State and CSU Bakersfield, respectively. Wilson tallied his first-career double-double in the win over CSU Bakersfield with a game-high 13 rebounds.