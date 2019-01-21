Wilma Uecker 1938 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Wilma Faye (Cochran) Uecker, 80, Fort Pierre, passed away at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, January 18, 2019. Visitation will be 4:00pm-6:00pm, Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 6:00pm. The Funeral Service will be at 10:00am, Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blunt.

Faye was born in Hiwasse, AR to Carl and Elsie Cochran on September 3, 1938. She met George Augustus Uecker; they were married January 19, 1955 at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre. They became parents of seven children.

George and Faye lived and worked in the Hughes County area until moving to Waubun, MN. They operated a dairy farm with George’s brothers until 1961 and returned back to South Dakota in 1965.

Faye babysat little ones for awhile and then went to work for Ben and Phyliss Stoeser at the Ben Inn and retired to her life with grandkids.

She enjoyed spoiling every one of them and loved them unconditionally. Faye spent a lot of time canning dad’s yummies from the garden.

She was the beloved mother of Chris (Tami), Wayne (Stephanie), Brian (Kali), Chad (Danielle) and Melissa; beloved grandmother of CJ (Abby), Chas (Regina), Cory, Michelle (Shane), John, Josh, Austin (Maurisa), Devin (Kyler), Lauren, Nicolas, Rachael (Chance), Brianna, Georgia, Charles, Christian (Shaila), Preston, Kevin, Andrea and Kaylee; beloved great grandmother of Chris Carl, James, Natalie, Mia, Brantley, Jackson, Parker, George, Abel, Bexley and Kieran; and countless nieces and nephews.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband George, son Charles (Chuck), daughter Paula, sister Ella, brother Allen and parents Carl and Elsie.

She will be greatly missed!

